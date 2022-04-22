Park City Mountain Resort announces paid parking and reservation system for 2022-23 season

Open up your wallets, and get ready to plan ahead.

Parking changes announced this week for PCMR include a reservation system. Parking reservations will be required seven days a week at the resort’s Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots at the PCMR base area until 1pm.

The resort says incentives will be offered to people who chose to carpool to the mountain, and parking will always be free for cars with four or more people inside. After 1pm, parking will be free with no reservations required for all cars. Parking will also remain free at the Canyons Village parking lots.

Pricing details were not included in the announcement, but the resort added a paid parking analysis to a recent application to city hall for lift upgrades. That said a $25 per day price could result in an 11% reduction in parking demand at PCMR.

Paid parking and reservations are already in place at other Utah ski resorts. Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon charges for parking and offers discounts to carpoolers, and Snowbird Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon offers visitors the option of reserving a parking spot ahead of time.

PCMR came under fire last season after experiencing staffing shortages, and massive traffic was the norm throughout Park City. Those issues led to many residents complaining to the city council about traffic and the resort experience in February.

In response, the city and resort announced new traffic measures and circulation plans, which went into effect the weekend before President’s Day. The resort says those measures will be in place on weekends and holidays next season as well.

PCMR says more details on paid parking will be announced before the start of next season.