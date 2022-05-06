Bring your bike and swap it

Biking season is here, and the annual bike swap is happening at the Utah Film Studios May 7th and 8th. Doors open at 8 am Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. It’s a fundraiser benefitting Young Riders Mountain Biking program and the Park City High School mountain bike team.

Heinrich Deters is the trails and open space manager for Park City and also executive director of Young Riders. He says whether you’re selling or buying a bike it’s a big community event with options for all types of riders.

“It’s a true swap. So this is something where you bring in your equipment, with the ability to sell it there at the swap. So we provide sort of the venue. And it's also people who are looking for equipment. And when I say equipment, this is anything related to bike. So this is a mountain bike, a road bike, kids bikes, bike, apparel, bike helmets, etc, things like that. So this is an opportunity for people to get some new equipment. And, you know, it is a struggling market, if you will, I mean, that's probably the wrong term, but it's difficult to get sort of new bikes and equipment just from the supply chain issue.”

For those who want to sell their bikes, drop-off is from 2-8 p.m. Friday May 7th. Volunteers will be on hand to help unload cars, check in and register bikes. As of Friday afternoon, over 600 bikes were already checked in and ready to sell with more expected to arrive.

Deter says some people show up as early as 6 am Saturday, two hours before the doors open, to get the best deals.

“You know the thing is, if you really need a bike or if when you checked in your bike and you're kind of perusing the inventory He saw something that you really, really wanted, and it was a great deal. You know, those 40, 50 people get, you know, astonishing deals, and they get really the bike you want. So, we encourage people, you know, the early bird gets the worm, so if you if you really need something show up, I would say, six to 630, and probably got a pretty good chance on that.

Shoppers and swappers can pay with credit cards, cash, check or Venmo. Sales are final and admission is free.