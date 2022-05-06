© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Bring your bike and swap it

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM MDT
orbea_rallon_bike.png
Orbea Rallon Mountain Bike
Mountain Bike

The annual bike swap that raises funds for Park City biking programs happens this weekend at Utah Film Studios. Sell a bike or buy a bike, and find gear, clothing and accessories as well. 

Biking season is here, and the annual bike swap is happening at the Utah Film Studios May 7th and 8th. Doors open at 8 am Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. It’s a fundraiser benefitting Young Riders Mountain Biking program and the Park City High School mountain bike team.

Heinrich Deters is the trails and open space manager for Park City and also executive director of Young Riders. He says whether you’re selling or buying a bike it’s a big community event with options for all types of riders.

“It’s a true swap. So this is something where you bring in your equipment, with the ability to sell it there at the swap. So we provide sort of the venue. And it's also people who are looking for equipment. And when I say equipment, this is anything related to bike. So this is a mountain bike, a road bike, kids bikes, bike, apparel, bike helmets, etc, things like that. So this is an opportunity for people to get some new equipment. And, you know, it is a struggling market, if you will, I mean, that's probably the wrong term, but it's difficult to get sort of new bikes and equipment just from the supply chain issue.”
For those who want to sell their bikes, drop-off is from 2-8 p.m. Friday May 7th. Volunteers will be on hand to help unload cars, check in and register bikes. As of Friday afternoon, over 600 bikes were already checked in and ready to sell with more expected to arrive.

Deter says some people show up as early as 6 am Saturday, two hours before the doors open, to get the best deals.

“You know the thing is, if you really need a bike or if when you checked in your bike and you're kind of perusing the inventory He saw something that you really, really wanted, and it was a great deal. You know, those 40, 50 people get, you know, astonishing deals, and they get really the bike you want. So, we encourage people, you know, the early bird gets the worm, so if you if you really need something show up, I would say, six to 630, and probably got a pretty good chance on that.

Shoppers and swappers can pay with credit cards, cash, check or Venmo. Sales are final and admission is free.

Park City
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan