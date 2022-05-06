PCMR upgrades appealed by group of citizens

Park City residents Clive Bush, Angela Moschetta, Deborah Rentfrow, and Mark Stemler filed a formal appeal of the city’s decision to approve PCMR’s request to upgrade two chairlifts ahead of next winter.

The resort plans to replace the Silverlode, Eagle, and Eaglet chairlifts with newer, high-speed ones ahead of next winter. The project was given administrative approval by city Planning Director Gretchen Milliken last month.

The appeal contends that the upgrade project does not meet the necessary requirements in the city’s code for administrative approval. The appeal seeks to have the decision voted on by the city planning commission, an appointed community board, instead of city government.

Milliken told KPCW in April that according to the 1998 development agreement with the resort and the city, lift upgrades that fall under the resort’s mountain upgrade plan are a matter of administrative approval. Milliken said the Silverlode and Eagle upgrades fall into that category.

The appeal also claims the resort’s parking mitigation plan is insufficient, and the resort hasn’t shown how its future paid parking plan will integrate with offsite locations or prevent overflow into nearby neighborhoods. According to the appeal, that violates the city’s code.

The planning commission could hear the appeal in the next 45 days. The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for May 11. No agenda for that meeting has been released.