Shapard remains in custody, next hearing date set for September

The inmate registry shows Colin Shapard is 21 years old; 5 feet, 11 inches tall; 135 pounds; and being held without bond as a federal inmate in the Salt Lake County jail.

He is facing six felony charges related to allegedly shipping opiate pills to Park City. One person allegedly used those pills in a non-fatal overdose in February. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in March.

On Wednesday, the attorneys prosecuting and defending Shapard notified the United States District Court they need 120 days to determine whether the case will go to trial, setting a date in September for a status conference.

Prosecutors allege Shapard ran a sophisticated drug distribution business over the dark web and took measures to conceal his identity and anonymously transfer money and drugs.

The public defender told the court in March that things are not always as they first seem, and much of the conduct the prosecutors referenced happened when Shapard was a child.

If Shapard pleads guilty to the charges he faces, there is a mandatory sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

In March, the defense did not argue against the prosecution’s request that Shapard be incarcerated. Magistrate Judge Jared Bennett ordered Shapard be detained until the case is resolved. There is no hearing scheduled to review that detention decision.

The charging documents accuse Shapard of also supplying the drugs that two Park City 13-year-olds used in fatal overdoses in 2016. Shapard initially faced felony charges related to those deaths, the charges state, but he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to probation and a drug treatment program.