Signs of summer: open-air markets are here

This Sunday, June 5th, marks Silly Sunday’s 16th year as Park City’s weekly festival opens for the season. Every Sunday there will be live music from local bands, and a rotation of more than 400 different vendors selling everything from popsicles to salad bowls to fine art.

Executive Director Kate McChesney and Director of Operations Michelle McDonald say local artisan entrepreneurs will sell their wares alongside a farmers’ market and local food and drink vendors.

Much of it will be familiar – but this year will feature at least one change:

“ But I think our big one, which is a huge celebration, especially in the state of Utah, is this year, we were actually able to put all 14 Pull all 14 of our liquor permits. versus last year, we had to have two beer only days. So the state of Utah came back and extended our permitting. So every single weekend, you'll be able to get a Bloody Mary, which is a very big deal."

Silly Sunday, on lower Main Street, runs Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm except August 7th, 17th and 21st. The last day is September 25th. On those days there is no parking on Main Street; riding the bus or a bike is encouraged. Limited parking available in China Bridge parking structure.

For the uninitiated, the Park City’s Farmer’s Market is a seasonal outdoor market that takes place on Wednesdays from 11am to 5pm in the Canyons parking lot. It offers an assortment of fresh local goods from Utah farmers and vendors. Plenty of free parking is available.

Off the beaten path at 1285 Old Ranch Road is the Copper Moose Farm Stand. They sell a variety of produce and fresh cut flowers along with local items from different vendors such as honey, bread, and pies. All the vegetables and flowers are grown on about 3 acres directly located behind the stand. Summer hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon – 6pm. Saturdays, 9am – 3pm. Free parking is available.