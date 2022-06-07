© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City hires Jen McGrath as new deputy city manager

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published June 7, 2022 at 2:32 PM MDT
Jen McGrath
Sean Higgins
/
KPCW
Park City Hall

Park City Municipal announced Tuesday that it has hired a new deputy city manager.

Jen McGrath will start the job of deputy city manager in Park City at the end of June.

McGrath is currently a director at the University of Utah’s Real Estate Administration office and takes the job after former deputy manager David Everitt left to pursue opportunities outside of government in April.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and City Manager Matt Dias said they are “thrilled” to welcome McGrath to Park City and touted her past experience in community development.

She previously held positions with Salt Lake County, the Utah Transit Authority, and the Salt Lake City Corporation. McGrath will oversee the city’s planning, building, engineering, and housing departments.

She has bachelor’s degrees in political science and urban planning, as well as master’s degrees in real estate development and public administration, all from the University of Utah. McGrath is also working toward a third master’s degree in legal studies at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law.

Park City
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins