Park City hires Jen McGrath as new deputy city manager

Jen McGrath will start the job of deputy city manager in Park City at the end of June.

McGrath is currently a director at the University of Utah’s Real Estate Administration office and takes the job after former deputy manager David Everitt left to pursue opportunities outside of government in April.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and City Manager Matt Dias said they are “thrilled” to welcome McGrath to Park City and touted her past experience in community development.

She previously held positions with Salt Lake County, the Utah Transit Authority, and the Salt Lake City Corporation. McGrath will oversee the city’s planning, building, engineering, and housing departments.

She has bachelor’s degrees in political science and urban planning, as well as master’s degrees in real estate development and public administration, all from the University of Utah. McGrath is also working toward a third master’s degree in legal studies at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law.