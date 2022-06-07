© 2022 KPCW

Sundance Film Festival Director Tabitha Jackson to Depart

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published June 7, 2022 at 12:42 PM MDT
Tabitha Jackson courtesy of Josh S. Rose .jpg
KPCW
/
Festival leadership changes were announced Tuesday morning.

The Sundance Institute announced today that Tabitha Jackson, director of the Sundance Film Festival and public programming, is leaving the Institute.

Jackson will depart the Institute shortly after the upcoming Sundance Film Festival in London. Institute CEO Joana Vicente will lead the festival’s development and planning in the interim, and a public search led by Vicente is underway for the festival’s next director.

Jackson joined the Institute in 2013 as director of the documentary film program, overseeing the creation of new programs and resources that supported nonfiction filmmakers worldwide.

In February 2020, Jackson became festival director, succeeding John Cooper. She joined just as the pandemic hit and worked to redesign the festival for a new world. Under her leadership the past two festivals saw new audiences coming together online on a custom-built digital platform.

Vicente also announced that Kim Yutani, director of programming, will join the senior leadership team of the Institute. Yutani joined the festival in 2006, and has led festival programming for the past five years.

She will also now manage industry and artist relations for the festival, working closely with Vicente in planning the next festival.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
