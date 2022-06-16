Quinn's Junction annexation gets unanimous approval from Park City Council.

The Park City Council voted unanimously to annex 1,200 acres of land near Quinn’s Junction Wednesday night.

Park City began the process of annexing the land last October, and cited the late-90s Flagstaff development agreement as its justification. But the annexation was challenged in court by an adjoining landowner this spring.

That challenge was defeated in court earlier this month, paving the way for the city to move forward.

The land includes the 344-acre city-owned Clark Ranch property. The city council identified the land as a possible site for affordable housing last May.

The land also contains the seldom-used Richardson Flat park and ride east of Park City Heights. The rest of the acreage is undeveloped and only zoned for uses like trails or other public recreation.