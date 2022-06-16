© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Quinn's Junction annexation gets unanimous approval from Park City Council.

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published June 16, 2022 at 11:33 PM MDT
Quinn's Junction annexation
Park City Municipal
/
Park City councilors voted to annex 1,200 acres of land to the east of the city (in blue) Thursday night.

The Park City Council voted to annex 1,200 acres of land east of the city on Thursday night.

The Park City Council voted unanimously to annex 1,200 acres of land near Quinn’s Junction Wednesday night.

Park City began the process of annexing the land last October, and cited the late-90s Flagstaff development agreement as its justification. But the annexation was challenged in court by an adjoining landowner this spring.

That challenge was defeated in court earlier this month, paving the way for the city to move forward.

The land includes the 344-acre city-owned Clark Ranch property. The city council identified the land as a possible site for affordable housing last May.

The land also contains the seldom-used Richardson Flat park and ride east of Park City Heights. The rest of the acreage is undeveloped and only zoned for uses like trails or other public recreation.

Tags

Park City Park City Council
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins