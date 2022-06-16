Versante on the Lawn to return, more permanent outdoor dining solution in the works

The Park City Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Versante restaurant last night, granting it the ability to continue offering outdoor dining service as Versante on the Lawn.

Versante began offering outdoor dining services at the Peaks Hotel on Park Avenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, which proved to be popular. Versante asked the city for a permit to continue outdoor dining and the use of a tent in the hotel courtyard, which it has also been using for events.

Neighbors raised concerns about noise and restaurant guests parking in residential areas, and Versante agreed to several conditions addressing those issues.

Versante will now turn its lights off at 10 p.m., complete a parking study, commit to reducing the restaurant’s indoor seating capacity by 25% while outdoor dining is offered, encourage hotel guests to use underground parking, only have the tent up on the day of an event and return to the planning commission for a review by the end of the year.

Versante also offered parking mitigation efforts like improved parking lot signage and messaging to hotel guests when they check in.

The restaurant also said it has plans to apply for a building permit for a permanent outdoor events structure, and anticipates this summer to be the last with a tent. The original plans for a permanent outdoor dining and events space were derailed by the pandemic, but new plans could be submitted to the planning commission later this year.