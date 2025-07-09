Utah surpasses 500 wildfires in 2025 as fire weather continues
Since January, Utah has seen 507 wildfires; 74% of those were human-caused.
That's up from the same time last year when about 435 burns had been recorded across the state.
Utah Fire Info reports, since May 14, at least one new fire has sparked every day.
So far, Summit County has had 14 fires, all three acres or less. Utah Fire Info shows eight of those were caused by humans.
Wasatch County has experienced two wildfires. That includes a four-acre grass fire near Strawberry Reservoir earlier this week.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are still in effect for most of the state and fireworks are prohibited in all of Utah. That includes during the normal exception dates like Pioneer Day weekend, July 22 through July 25.