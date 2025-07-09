Utah surpasses 500 wildfires in 2025 as fire weather continues

That's up from the same time last year when about 435 burns had been recorded across the state.

Utah Fire Info reports , since May 14, at least one new fire has sparked every day.

So far, Summit County has had 14 fires, all three acres or less. Utah Fire Info shows eight of those were caused by humans.

Wasatch County has experienced two wildfires. That includes a four-acre grass fire near Strawberry Reservoir earlier this week .