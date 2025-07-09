© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah surpasses 500 wildfires in 2025 as fire weather continues

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 9, 2025 at 5:25 PM MDT
The Gap Wildfire off Highway 50 near Scipio in central Utah sparked on Wednesday, July 9.
Utah Fire Info
The Gap Wildfire off Highway 50 near Scipio in central Utah sparked on Wednesday, July 9.

Since January, Utah has seen 507 wildfires; 74% of those were human-caused.

That's up from the same time last year when about 435 burns had been recorded across the state.

Utah Fire Info reports, since May 14, at least one new fire has sparked every day.

So far, Summit County has had 14 fires, all three acres or less. Utah Fire Info shows eight of those were caused by humans.

Wasatch County has experienced two wildfires. That includes a four-acre grass fire near Strawberry Reservoir earlier this week.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are still in effect for most of the state and fireworks are prohibited in all of Utah. That includes during the normal exception dates like Pioneer Day weekend, July 22 through July 25.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver