No planned Fourth of July fireworks in Park City this year

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and holiday plans are being finalized in Park City.

Events are scheduled from Friday, July 1, to Monday the Fourth. Park City’s traditional parade returns on July 4 after being canceled in 2020 and moved to July 2 last summer due to COVID-19 concerns.

One thing that probably isn’t returning this year is fireworks.

According to a staff report, the city fire marshall says Park City is not planning to hold city-sponsored fireworks due to continuing wildfire and safety concerns.

City Manager Matt Dias says that ban could extend to all fireworks in Park City this summer, not just the city’s display.

“Our fire marshall is making a recommendation to the mayor and council that they consider a fireworks ban this year," says Dias. "For the Fourth of July, the city has historically hosted fireworks over the years, but this year we don’t plan to. We just feel the risk is too great. We all want to be able to sleep at night and we probably could never live with ourselves if we had a terrible accident. I know that’s disappointing for a lot of people.”

According to the Utah Division of Water Resources, 99% of the state is in severe or extreme drought. That means fire danger is increased and native vegetation is dry.

Although the fire marshall doesn’t recommend fireworks in Park City this year, they could still happen if the city council decides to plan a show. The council will review a list of Fourth of July events at Thursday’s meeting. A link to the agenda is here.

Going forward, Dias says the city has looked into alternatives like light-up drones, but those options would not be available until at least next year.