Park City Council appoints three of the mayor's planning commissioner recommendations

The Park City Council unanimously voted to appoint John Frontero to a four-year term on the city’s planning commission Thursday.

Frontero has a finance background and previously ran his own firm after a tenure on Wall Street. He moved to Park City three years ago after he and his wife became empty nesters.

Bryan Markkanen, an architect with Elliott Workgroup, was denied a four-year term in a 3-2 vote. Councilmembers Jeremy Rubell, Tana Toly, and Ryan Dickey voted against the appointment, with no comment about their decision.

John Kenworthy was reappointed to a one-year term in a 3-2 vote, with councilmembers Max Doilney and Becca Gerber dissenting.

Laura Suesser was reappointed to a three-year term in a 4-1 vote, with Doilney dissenting.

Kenworthy and Suesser voted to grant the appeal blocking the lift upgrades at Park City Mountain in June, which the resort is now appealing to Third District Court.

Four seats were open on the commission. Now, with only three filled, applications will open once again.

Ten residents previously applied for the four openings, and interviews were held in June and July.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said she would like city staff to amend the commission’s code to require that at least one of the seats be occupied by a member with expertise in a specific field. She said those fields could include construction, architecture, or planning.

The rest of the city council expressed support for those measures, and the goal is to have the code adjusted before the application process for the one remaining seat opens.