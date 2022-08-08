Registration still open for NAC’s Summit Challenge

The Summit Challenge offers race routes for cyclists that stretch from a one-mile loop to 100 miles through the mountains of Summit and Wasatch counties.

The annual event, which supports adaptive cycling and mountain bike programs at the National Ability Center, is in its 14th year.

NAC Senior Development and Events Manager Caitlin Bognaski told KPCW Monday that hundreds of open spots for the race are still open for registration.

“We still have I think about 200-300 spots available, and typically there’s always that two week before the event rush where a lot of people register," Bognaski said. "So definitely still space available.”

There are typically about 800 riders, with roughly 100 being adaptive athletes. While e-bikes are allowed, they’re not eligible to win.

“It is all road biking. E-bikes are allowed, however, we do just ask - we have a King of the Mountain and Queen of the Mountain award at the end - and so we just that ask if someone is on an e-bike then they do not upload their time to Strava so that they’re not counted in that,” she said.

For those that want to support the cause but don’t want to bike, Bognaski said the NAC is still in need of volunteers.

“We do use a lot of volunteer support to make this event happen,” she said. “There is a link on our website or they can always just email volunteer@discovernac.org to figure out all the different options. We have volunteer options on the course, we have volunteer opportunities at our ranch. I think we typically use about 200 volunteers for this event, so lots of opportunities to get involved if cycling is not your thing.”

Registration information can be found here.

