Paved trails closing for maintenance around Park City
Park City Municipal is planning to sealcoat several trail pathways next week, which means temporary closures.
Portions of the paved Poison Creek Trail between Iron Horse Drive and 9th Street are scheduled to be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
The trail along Holiday Ranch Loop Road from Jupiter View Drive to Little Kate Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Farm Trail from Pine Canyon Road to Payday Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The maintenance is weather-dependent and could be subject to change.