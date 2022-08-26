© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Paved trails closing for maintenance around Park City

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT
trails82622.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Portions of the Poison Creek Trail will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Park City Municipal is planning to sealcoat several trail pathways next week, which means temporary closures.

Portions of the paved Poison Creek Trail between Iron Horse Drive and 9th Street are scheduled to be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The trail along Holiday Ranch Loop Road from Jupiter View Drive to Little Kate Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Farm Trail from Pine Canyon Road to Payday Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The maintenance is weather-dependent and could be subject to change.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta