Alleged assault of Park City tennis coaches is under investigation

Three Park City police officers responded to a call from the MARC around 7 P.M. after an altercation involving a 16-year-old tennis player.

Park City Police Sergeant Jay Randall told KPCW he is limited in the information he can share.

"I can't tell you a whole lot because it involves a juvenile, but it was a tennis practice and there's an alleged assault, we're still ironing out the facts and obtaining further evidence about all the parties involved and the actions of all parties," Randall said. "Once we do that, then we'll be able to determine whether there's active charges that would be filed or not, but they have already spoken with many, and I'm not sure exactly how many more they still need to talk to, but that's part of the process."

According to a tennis team member who witnessed the event, a female player hit the head coach four times and kicked an assistant coach.

Randall said a thorough investigation was necessary to ensure everyone receives fair treatment.

"Sometimes it [justice] can't be if too much information gets out or if it gets convoluted or those types of things," Randall said. “We want people to feel safe in our community. We want to make sure that if there is a crime committed that we put the resources that need to be put on it and make sure that it's investigated to its fullest extent before we release information that could possibly damage somebody's reputation or jeopardize a case.”

Randall said he was not aware of any reported injuries.

