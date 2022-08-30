Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
The LDS church has purchased the Peaks Hotel in Park City for an undisclosed price
Stephanie Lee, the former owner of the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lee, who has since moved to South Carolina, said the hotel will undergo a remodel next year and become a Marriott property.
Lee did not comment on the sale price. Utah is a non-disclosure state, which means real estate purchase prices aren’t part of the public record.
According to Summit County records, the property is valued at a little over $6 million.
The 127-room hotel, which includes the Italian restaurant Versante, is one of the first commercial businesses visible upon entering Park City proper on SR-224.
Property Reserve Inc. declined to comment for this report.