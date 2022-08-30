© 2022 KPCW

Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 30, 2022 at 6:20 PM MDT
IMG-7013.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Outside of the Peaks Hotel along SR-224.

The LDS church has purchased the Peaks Hotel in Park City for an undisclosed price

Stephanie Lee, the former owner of the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Lee, who has since moved to South Carolina, said the hotel will undergo a remodel next year and become a Marriott property.

Lee did not comment on the sale price. Utah is a non-disclosure state, which means real estate purchase prices aren’t part of the public record.

According to Summit County records, the property is valued at a little over $6 million.

The 127-room hotel, which includes the Italian restaurant Versante, is one of the first commercial businesses visible upon entering Park City proper on SR-224.

Property Reserve Inc. declined to comment for this report.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
