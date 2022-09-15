© 2022 KPCW

Park City Museum expected to reopen for weekend following water leak

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM MDT
pcfd915.jpg
Park City Fire District
/

No substantial damage was reported.

The Park City Museum experienced a water leak Thursday morning and was closed for the remainder of the day.

The Park City Fire District responded to the leak around 8:30 Thursday morning, which was caused by a malfunctioning pipe.

Firefighters worked in conjunction with city officials to shut off the water and remove as much as possible.

No substantial damage was reported.

The museum is closed for the remainder of Thursday for rehabilitation. The museum is expected to reopen this weekend.

museum915.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Outside the museum on Thursday afternoon.

Park City Park City Musuem
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
