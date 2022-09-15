Park City Museum expected to reopen for weekend following water leak

The Park City Museum experienced a water leak Thursday morning and was closed for the remainder of the day.

The Park City Fire District responded to the leak around 8:30 Thursday morning, which was caused by a malfunctioning pipe.

Firefighters worked in conjunction with city officials to shut off the water and remove as much as possible.

No substantial damage was reported.

The museum is closed for the remainder of Thursday for rehabilitation. The museum is expected to reopen this weekend.