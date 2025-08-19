Mountain Mixer Cocktail Contest will crown winner this week

The Park City Area Restaurant Association hosts the Mountain Mixer Cocktail Contest every year. It’s an opportunity for mixologists throughout Park City to create a cocktail — and win $1,000.

Restaurant association Executive Director Ginger Wicks said the contest used to be in person, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to move the contest online.

“With the liquor laws in the state of Utah, it does make it somewhat challenging to host an in-person cocktail contest, and so we created the online format, and that has been successful for many, many years,” she said.

That changed last year — a cheating scandal marred the contest and no winner could be declared. Wicks said bots were created to infiltrate the voting system. Instead of receiving around 5,000 votes as in previous years, the system recorded over 200,000 votes.

So, the restaurant association’s board decided to revive the in-person contest.

Wicks said the contest received 20 entries this year.

“We hired some secret judges who went out throughout the month of July and sipped and savored all the amazing entries,” she said. “From those results, we narrowed it down to the top 10.”

Those 10 will face off Thursday, Aug. 21, at Deer Valley Resort’s Silver Lake Lodge.

Three judges will score each cocktail based on creativity and originality, flavor balance and presentation, garnish execution, as well as stage presence and flair. Audience members will also have the chance to vote on their favorites — judging the mixologists on their charisma and confidence, along with their flair and style when crafting the cocktails.

Audience and judges' scores will be combined to crown the winner.