Park City reaches final stage in general plan update

The general plan touches on major themes for city planning, including transportation, community character, open space preservation and housing.

The plan also offers specific recommendations for ten different neighborhoods across Park City, from Quinn’s Junction and Park Meadows to the Park City Mountain base and Deer Valley.

One major change in recent weeks involved making the document more concise, cutting it in half from 150 pages to 75.

The Park City Council and planning commission held a joint meeting Monday to discuss minor edits.

Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco said the plan allows the city to “set the tone” and create expectations for how neighboring communities could also tackle major problems, such as traffic congestion and housing affordability.

Officials have also added a process to allow for an annual review of the general plan if any tweaks are necessary to respond to public needs.

Additionally, the city council requested a document that summarizes the entire plan in ten pages. The full general plan and the executive summary can be found below:

Draft general plan

Draft executive summary

The general plan was last updated in 2014. The major themes of that plan, including historic character and sense of community, are part of the foundation of the updated document, according to a staff report.

Going forward, the draft of the general plan is scheduled to be reviewed by the planning commission Sept. 10. The commission will hold a public hearing and may forward a recommendation to the city council for final consideration Sept. 25.

