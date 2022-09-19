Park City Board of Education to update child abuse reporting policy

The Park City Board of Education meets Tuesday and will review several policy changes, including some related to how employees report child abuse.

The district’s policy for reporting child abuse hasn’t been revised since 2007. The changes the board could approve Tuesday include significant additions that look to strengthen and clarify what employees are legally required to do when they suspect abuse.

Specifically, the reporting policy emphasizes that abuse should be reported “immediately.” It also includes provisions that say the district requires abuse prevention and awareness training.

Additionally, it states that Utah law requires reporting for vulnerable adults over the age of 18.

The Park City School District and the Summit County Attorney’s Office settled misdemeanor charges against the district in June for failing to report suspected child abuse.

The resolution essentially leaves the charges open for the next two years while the County Attorney monitors the district’s compliance with mandatory reporting laws.

As part of that compliance, the school district agreed to supplement its annual employee training on suspected abuse reporting, to follow all reporting laws and to cooperate with any investigations into suspected abuse or neglect.

The district is also looking at altering its student search policy. The change would give administrators the ability to search students or their property if they have suspicion they are carrying electronic cigarettes.

Superintendent Jill Gildea and chief operating officer Mike Tanner are both scheduled to give monthly updates.

The board will also hear from MOCA, which is the consultant working with the district on its school construction projects. The district is in the process of expanding services at four of its campuses with funding from last year’s passage of an $80 million school facilities bond.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission granted the district a conditional use permit for its Jeremy Ranch Elementary upgrades in August after a stop work order was issued due to the lack of a conditional use permit.

Construction work at Park City High School and McPolin Elementary, which fall under state and Park City Municipal jurisdiction, are both currently halted due to not having the required paperwork.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at district offices on Kearns Blvd. It will be streamed on Youtube at PCSD Communication.