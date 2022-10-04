© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City Dine About runs through Sunday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM MDT
Going to a restaurant
Meredith Miotke for NPR

Businesses taking part include Blind Dog, Salt Box, Wasatch Brew Pub, and Sushi Blue.

Local restaurants are offering discounts this week as part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s Dine About event.

Participating restaurants are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners at a fraction of the regular cost.

Lunch prices start at $15 and go up to $25. Dinners start at $30 and top out at $50.

Businesses taking part include Blind Dog, Salt Box, Wasatch Brew Pub, and Sushi Blue, among others.

The event runs through Sunday, October 9.

Several member restaurants are also altering their hours of operations with it now being the shoulder season before the busy winter. Some businesses are closing temporarily, while others are opening later.

Dine About participants and a full list of fall hours can be found here:

Dine About
Shoulder season hours

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta