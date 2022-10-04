Park City Dine About runs through Sunday

Local restaurants are offering discounts this week as part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s Dine About event.

Participating restaurants are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners at a fraction of the regular cost.

Lunch prices start at $15 and go up to $25. Dinners start at $30 and top out at $50.

Businesses taking part include Blind Dog, Salt Box, Wasatch Brew Pub, and Sushi Blue, among others.

The event runs through Sunday, October 9.

Several member restaurants are also altering their hours of operations with it now being the shoulder season before the busy winter. Some businesses are closing temporarily, while others are opening later.

Dine About participants and a full list of fall hours can be found here:

Dine About

Shoulder season hours