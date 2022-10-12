© 2022 KPCW

Sundance announces first two films of its 2023 festival

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT
the-doom-generation.jpg
Sundance Institute
/
"The Doom Generation," a Greg Araki film from the 90s, has been remastered for this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Sundance Institute brings back two films from the 90s for this year’s festival. 

The Sundance Film Festival announced on Wednesday that two 90s classic movies are getting a reboot for this year's festival: a digitally restored “SLAM” and the uncensored directors’ cut of “The Doom Generation.”

According to Kim Yutani, director of programming for Sundance, festival organizers are taking a moment to honor the past before announcing the full slate for the upcoming festival.

Directed by Marc Levin and written by Levin, Saul Williams, Sonja Sohn, and Richard Stratton, “SLAM” was first introduced to audiences at the 1998 festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. It has been restored as part of the institute’s archives and collection program. The film exposes structural inequity in the criminal justice system, and the freeing ability art has to transcend.

SLAM.jpg
Sundance Institute
/
"SLAM" is a remastered film from the 90's that will be shown at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

“The Doom Generation” is directed by Gregg Araki and debuted in 1995 at the festival. The film has been remastered in an uncensored director’s cut. The film is about suburban teens who pick up a mysterious drifter and embark on a sex-filled joyride through a surreal American wasteland and ultraviolence.

Both films will be part of the upcoming From the Collection series. This section of the festival brings archival screenings back into focus as a way for audiences to experience films that have shaped the festival of today.

Both screenings will be followed by conversations with the filmmakers and special guests to be announced at a later date.

The 2023 festival takes place from January 19-29 in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort as well as online for audiences across the country January 24-29.

Tickets and packages go on sale on Monday, October 17th.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
