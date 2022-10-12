Sundance announces first two films of its 2023 festival

The Sundance Film Festival announced on Wednesday that two 90s classic movies are getting a reboot for this year's festival: a digitally restored “SLAM” and the uncensored directors’ cut of “The Doom Generation.”

According to Kim Yutani, director of programming for Sundance, festival organizers are taking a moment to honor the past before announcing the full slate for the upcoming festival.

Directed by Marc Levin and written by Levin, Saul Williams, Sonja Sohn, and Richard Stratton, “SLAM” was first introduced to audiences at the 1998 festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. It has been restored as part of the institute’s archives and collection program. The film exposes structural inequity in the criminal justice system, and the freeing ability art has to transcend.

Sundance Institute / "SLAM" is a remastered film from the 90's that will be shown at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

“The Doom Generation” is directed by Gregg Araki and debuted in 1995 at the festival. The film has been remastered in an uncensored director’s cut. The film is about suburban teens who pick up a mysterious drifter and embark on a sex-filled joyride through a surreal American wasteland and ultraviolence.

Both films will be part of the upcoming From the Collection series. This section of the festival brings archival screenings back into focus as a way for audiences to experience films that have shaped the festival of today.

Both screenings will be followed by conversations with the filmmakers and special guests to be announced at a later date.

The 2023 festival takes place from January 19-29 in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort as well as online for audiences across the country January 24-29.

Tickets and packages go on sale on Monday, October 17th.