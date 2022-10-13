Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list.

In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.

Editor Samantha Berman wrote, “if that’s not a direct commentary on Vail Resorts’ management of the massive resort, we don’t know what is.” She reported that many reader comments were brutal, calling last year their worst experience at the resort ever.

Last winter was particularly challenging with lower-than-average snowfall, staffing shortages, COVID-19 outbreaks, terrain closures, and traffic problems. Members of the community loudly voiced displeasure with the resort to the Park City Council and on social media.

More people likely didn’t help. Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts’ cut the cost of their season pass, the Epic Pass, by 20% heading into last winter. That led to an increase of nearly 50% in sales.

Out of the top 30 resorts in the rankings, eight are owned by Vail. Breckenridge was the only one to go up from 17 to 12.

Vail admitted it was having staffing problems last year. As a result, the company raised its minimum wage in March from $15 to $20 per hour.

Local changes ahead of this season include a paid reservation parking system at the Mountain Village base, and new employee housing in Canyons Village.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said resort leadership has been working hard to improve problem areas and to get to full staffing for this winter. Huey added that they’re looking forward to welcoming guests back next month. Opening day is scheduled for November 18.

Deer Valley stayed put at number two in the West, just behind Sun Valley. Deer Valley garnered the top spot in four categories: grooming, service, lodging, and family.

Statewide, Snowbird is ranked at 25, with Alta, Snowbasin, and Powder Mountain coming in at the middle of the pack.