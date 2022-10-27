© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City
Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to, and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs after the Noon News at 12:30PM and during The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington, Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review - "Mama's Boy"

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT
Mama's Boy.png
HBO
/
A new documentary on HBO explores the life of Oscar winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and his relationship with his mother, Anne.

“Mama’s Boy” is a documentary based on a memoir of the same title about Oscar winning screenwriter, Dustin Lance Black’s mother and their unbreakable bond.

Many moons ago, I had the opportunity to have lunch with Dustin Lance Black, before he won an Oscar for best screenplay in 2008 for “Milk” and before he became a gay rights activist. He goes by Lance. He had a certain something about him and his story telling skills were through the roof.

A few years later, those skills are on full display in his latest project, “Mama’s Boy.” It’s a documentary directed by Laurent Bouzereau, adapted from Black’s memoir. It traces his life from a poor southern upbringing, to converted Mormon household, to Oscar winning gay rights activist.

But mostly it traces the life of his mother, Anne Bisch.

Black is such an engaging interview subject. His visceral accounts were so impactful - abuse at the hands of his stepfather, the love for his mother and their unbreakable bond, and how her crutches click clacking down the hall were the soundtrack of his life.

Black’s mom, Anne, was paralyzed from polio. She was told she would never have children, she had three sons, was told she would live out her days in a wheelchair, she got around on crutches, was told she would never have a job, she was a brilliant medical technologist and worked for the Department of Defense for 27 years.

She was fiercely religious, she had two bad marriages before finding her true love, and an abusive second husband almost killed her. But it was the bond with her boys that carried her through.

I found my mind wandering at certain points in the film. It was so depressing at times; I just wanted it to end. I kept holding onto the miracle of Black’s life and his ability to build bridges, with the Mormon church, with his deeply religious southern relatives and ultimately with his own past.

In the end it’s a testament to the human spirit. We must “fight for our lives” like Black did for his mother’s and still does so today.

“Mama’s Boy” is streaming on HBO. It runs one hour and 42 minutes and is not rated.

Tags
Park City Friday Film Review
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan