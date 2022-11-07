© 2022 KPCW

Park City Mountain base parking reservations go live Wednesday at noon

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:43 PM MST
pcmr11722.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
The resort hopes its new paid reservation parking system will reduce traffic woes.

To secure your spot, visit parkatparkcitymountain.com.

For the first time this season, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Canyons Village Cabriolet lot will remain free.

The reservation period that opens Wednesday is for November 18 through December 11, when parking will still be free.

Starting Dec. 12, a spot will cost $25, unless you have four or more people in your vehicle.

Reservations to park between Dec. 12 and the end of the season will go live Thursday, Dec. 1.

Reservations will become free again on April 3 through the end of the season.

Each person is limited to a rolling maximum of five reservations.

Those who park at the lots without a reservation will be fined $125. Repeat offenders will face escalating penalties and possible towing.

Additionally, Park City Mountain’s text alert system is now active. People can text “PARK” to 435-244-7169 to receive alerts about parking.

The resort is set to open on Friday, November 18.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
