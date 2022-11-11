© 2022 KPCW

Park City Mountain to open early on Wednesday, Nov. 16

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 11, 2022 at 8:50 AM MST
pcmr1111.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Near the base of Town Lift on Friday morning.

It's the resort's earliest opening date since 1996.

Park City Mountain has moved its opening day up two days to Wednesday, November 16.

Lifts and terrain will be available at both Mountain Village and Canyons Village.

Starting at 9 a.m., terrain will be accessible from Payday Express and First Time at Mountain Village. At Canyons Village, the Red Pine Gondola, Saddleback Express, and Over and Out will be running, The Cabriolet will also be running beginning at 7 a.m. daily.

Parking reservations will not be required on November 16 or 17 at the Mountain Village base area. Reservations start on Friday, Nov. 18. Paid reservations start Dec. 12.

DJs will be spinning tracks and morning treats will be available at both base areas.

“When it comes to skiing and riding, we know every day on the mountain counts, and we are excited to welcome guests back earlier than planned for the 2022/23 winter season,” Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said in a statement.

“I am so grateful to the entire Park City Mountain team who has shown incredible passion, commitment and hard work leading into the season.”

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta