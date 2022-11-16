Deer Valley to open early on Nov. 29

Deer Valley Resort announced Wednesday that it will open early on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Pass holders will have early access on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at noon.

The resort initially planned to open on Saturday, Dec. 3.

In a press release, Deer Valley said the mountain has received over 60 inches of snowfall over the past three weeks.

“The start of ski season always brings a lot of energy and anticipation and it's even better when Mother Nature delivers ideal conditions right away,” Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have the snow for one of our earliest openings ever while still providing the exceptional on-mountain experience Deer Valley is known for.”

The resort will open with several chairlifts and ski runs across Bald Eagle and Bald Mountain and will open more terrain as conditions allow. For updates, visit deervalley.com