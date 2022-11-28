Orange Bubble lift, McConkey’s Express to open at Park City this week

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Monday that the resort plans to open McConkey’s Express, Sun Peak Express, and the Orange Bubble Express this week.

As of Monday, 18 lifts are open with 31% of terrain available. Huey said the Ninety Nine 90 Express and Peak 5 had their earliest openings in history.

She added that all 44 lifts across the resort are on track to open on or ahead of their operating plan. In response to concerns about the viability of the Jupiter lift, Huey said it typically opens in the third week of December.

Hike-to access is currently open into parts of Jupiter Peak.

In other snow news, Deer Valley opened up early for season passholders Monday afternoon. The resort opens fully to the public on Tuesday, and is offering a special lift ticket rate of $99 through Dec. 2. Deer Valley plans to open with at least eight lifts and over 20 runs.