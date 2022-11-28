© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Orange Bubble lift, McConkey’s Express to open at Park City this week

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
pcmr112822.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
The view from the Red Pine Gondola in Canyons Village.

Compared to a rough 21/22 season, Park City Mountain is opening lifts and terrain ahead of schedule.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said Monday that the resort plans to open McConkey’s Express, Sun Peak Express, and the Orange Bubble Express this week.

As of Monday, 18 lifts are open with 31% of terrain available. Huey said the Ninety Nine 90 Express and Peak 5 had their earliest openings in history.

She added that all 44 lifts across the resort are on track to open on or ahead of their operating plan. In response to concerns about the viability of the Jupiter lift, Huey said it typically opens in the third week of December.

Hike-to access is currently open into parts of Jupiter Peak.

In other snow news, Deer Valley opened up early for season passholders Monday afternoon. The resort opens fully to the public on Tuesday, and is offering a special lift ticket rate of $99 through Dec. 2. Deer Valley plans to open with at least eight lifts and over 20 runs.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta