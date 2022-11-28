Park City Television shutting down after 35 years

Park City Television announced it is ceasing day-to-day operations after over 30 years of being on air.

In a statement published this weekend, the station said community television is no longer sustainable given the dynamics of the Park City area post-pandemic.

The community-oriented TV service started in 1987, and has offered local programming ranging from sports coverage and interviews with Parkites to content focused on the arts, politics, and mental health.

Danielle Turner, who managed operations at PCTV, declined an interview to comment about the closure.

Christine Ann Napier, who worked at the station for nearly seven years, said in a social media post that employees heard the news for the first time last Wednesday — the same day it shut down. She could not be reached for comment Monday.

Deerfield Media, a private company that owns several other local TV stations across the country, bought Park City Television in 2017 from longtime owner Stanton Jones.

Deerfield moved its headquarters from New York to Park City in 2018, but will now relocate to Colorado. PCTV’s production operations will be folded into its sister station TV8 in Vail.

Deerfield owner Stephen Mumblow did not respond to a request for comment.

The station also said in its statement that it wants to thank the many people, businesses, and organizations that contributed to its work. It specifically highlighted students, coaches, and administrators at Wasatch Back high schools for their participation in the “The Scoreboard” series, which highlighted local sports.