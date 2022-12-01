Makers Market opens with party Dec. 2 in Park City

The annual market will have its final staging in its current location at 660 Main Street, the site of the former Zoom Restaurant in the old train depot building.

Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said there’s something for everyone.

FULL INTEVIEW: Makers Market launches Friday, needs new home Listen • 8:43

“You're going to be able to shop and get first dibs on some of the creative product that's going to be featured and also a great opportunity to meet some of the makers and really get a personal glimpse into our creative community," Scudder said. "Our product is really overflowing; we have candles and jewelry and apparel and skincare. And this year fine art, which is a completely new component to our traditional holiday market."

The market will open Friday, Dec. 2 with a kick-off party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and everyone is invited. It will remain open through December.

“There's going to be a cash bar, really great DJ, Key One is going to be playing some music, Tina's is going to be bringing us empanadas and some desserts,” Scudder said.

Over the years, the market has been held at a variety of pop-up locations from the Outlets Park City to a strip mall in Prospector. They’ve been lucky to have this ideal Main Street space for the last few years. Scudder said now they will have to move out before the Sundance Film Festival begins.

“And we are currently looking for a new space. We've been able to run it for a very long time but mostly on the generosity of some of our landlords," she said. "If anyone out there is listening and knows of a great space, let us know. But yeah, we are currently looking to pop it up elsewhere in 2023.”

Click here for more information about Makers Market and the Park City Arts Council.