© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

IBSF athletes compete at Utah Olympic Park in second World Cup event

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST
BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WMono_podium.jpg
1 of 14  — BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WMono_podium.jpg
Monobob Olympic Champion Kaillie Humphries wins 2022 World Cup in Park City, Lisa Buckwitz (GER) came in second and Cynthia Appiah (CAN) came in third.
Viesturs Lacis / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WMono_Humphries_win.jpg
2 of 14  — BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WMono_Humphries_win.jpg
Monobob Olympic Champion Kaillie Humphries wins 2022 World Cup in Park City
Viesturs Lacis / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-526_52537311430_o.jpg
3 of 14  — rw-526_52537311430_o.jpg
Skeleton Olympic Champion Christopher Grotheer (GER) celebrates his first win of the 2022/2023 winter in Park City
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_MSkel_podium_2.jpg
4 of 14  — BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_MSkel_podium_2.jpg
Skeleton Olympic Champion Christopher Grotheer (GER) celebrated his first win of the 2022/2023 winter, Korea's Seunggi Jung took second place and Marcus Wyatt (GBR) finished third
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-534_52537310445_o.jpg
5 of 14  — rw-534_52537310445_o.jpg
Skeleton Olympic Champion Christopher Grotheer (GER) celebrates his first win of the 2022/2023 winter in Park City
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WSkel_Rahneva_win.jpg
6 of 14  — BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WSkel_Rahneva_win.jpg
Skeleton athlete Mirela Rahneva wins 2022 BMW IBSF World Cup in Park City
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WSkel_podium.jpg
7 of 14  — BMW_IBSF_WCup_22-23_PCI_WSkel_podium.jpg
Skeleton athlete Mirela Rahneva (CAN) wins BMW IBSF World Cup in Park City, Tina Hermann (GER) came in second place and Laura Deas of Great Britain finished third.
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation / IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-476_52537317965_o.jpg
8 of 14  — rw-476_52537317965_o.jpg
BMW IBSF World Cup Men’s Skeleton Park City 2022
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-519_52537127674_o.jpg
9 of 14  — rw-519_52537127674_o.jpg
BMW IBSF World Cup Men’s Skeleton Park City 2022
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-486_52536841316_o.jpg
10 of 14  — rw-486_52536841316_o.jpg
BMW IBSF World Cup Men’s Skeleton Park City 2022
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-513_52536838316_o.jpg
11 of 14  — rw-513_52536838316_o.jpg
BMW IBSF World Cup Men’s Skeleton Park City 2022
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-487_52536841151_o.jpg
12 of 14  — rw-487_52536841151_o.jpg
BMW IBSF World Cup Men’s Skeleton Park City 2022
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-493_52537385938_o.jpg
13 of 14  — rw-493_52537385938_o.jpg
BMW IBSF World Cup Men’s Skeleton Park City 2022
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation
rw-517_52537383928_o.jpg
14 of 14  — rw-517_52537383928_o.jpg
BMW IBSF World Cup Men’s Skeleton Park City 2022
Viesturs Lacis | IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation

The 2022/2023 BMW International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup’s second stop of the season is in Park City this weekend.

Arriving at the Utah Olympic Park as the World Cup leaders are Marcus Wyatt (GBR, men’s skeleton), Hannah Neise (GER, women’s skeleton), Bianca Ribi (CAN, women’s monobob), Kim Kalicki (GER, 2-woman bobsleigh) and Francesco Friedrich (GER, 2- and 4-man bobsleigh).

Kaillie Humphries (USA), Olympic and World Champion in Women’s Monobob, celebrated her first World Cup victory in the solo discipline for female bobsleigh athletes at the Utah Olympic Park.

Humphries, with 425 points, took the lead in the overall World Cup standings. Second is currently Cynthia Appiah (CAN, 410 points) ahead of teammate Bianca Ribi (CAN, 393).

Skeleton Olympic Champion Christopher Grotheer (GER) had his first win of the 2022/2023 winter in Park City. With a new track record in the second race run in Park City (USA, 48.12 seconds), the 2020 and 2021 World Champion relegated Korea's Seunggi Jung (0.17 seconds back) to second place.

Mirela Rahneva, the skeleton athlete from Canada, celebrated her first victory in the race series since January 2019. The overall World Cup bronze medallist of 2017 and 2019 relegated World Champion Tina Hermann (GER, 0.10 seconds back) to second place.

Rahneva was more than 0.6 seconds faster than US athlete Noelle Pikus-Pace, the 2007 World Champion in 2013. The new best now stands at 49.12 seconds.

The events wrap up in Park City Saturday with the two-woman bobsleigh and the four-man bobsleigh.

Tags
Park City Winter Sports
Ashton Edwards
See stories by Ashton Edwards