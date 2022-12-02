IBSF athletes compete at Utah Olympic Park in second World Cup event

Arriving at the Utah Olympic Park as the World Cup leaders are Marcus Wyatt (GBR, men’s skeleton), Hannah Neise (GER, women’s skeleton), Bianca Ribi (CAN, women’s monobob), Kim Kalicki (GER, 2-woman bobsleigh) and Francesco Friedrich (GER, 2- and 4-man bobsleigh).

Kaillie Humphries (USA), Olympic and World Champion in Women’s Monobob, celebrated her first World Cup victory in the solo discipline for female bobsleigh athletes at the Utah Olympic Park.

Humphries, with 425 points, took the lead in the overall World Cup standings. Second is currently Cynthia Appiah (CAN, 410 points) ahead of teammate Bianca Ribi (CAN, 393).

Skeleton Olympic Champion Christopher Grotheer (GER) had his first win of the 2022/2023 winter in Park City. With a new track record in the second race run in Park City (USA, 48.12 seconds), the 2020 and 2021 World Champion relegated Korea's Seunggi Jung (0.17 seconds back) to second place.

Mirela Rahneva, the skeleton athlete from Canada, celebrated her first victory in the race series since January 2019. The overall World Cup bronze medallist of 2017 and 2019 relegated World Champion Tina Hermann (GER, 0.10 seconds back) to second place.

Rahneva was more than 0.6 seconds faster than US athlete Noelle Pikus-Pace, the 2007 World Champion in 2013. The new best now stands at 49.12 seconds.

The events wrap up in Park City Saturday with the two-woman bobsleigh and the four-man bobsleigh.