© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Olympics in Utah every 20 years? Park City could be part of a Winter Games rotation

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published December 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
OLYMPICS Park City 2002 ski
Alessandro Trovati
/
Associated Press
Switzerland's Sonja Nef brushes past a gate during the first run the women's giant slalom in Park City Feb. 22, 2002 during the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

IOC delays decision on 2030 host to consider a format more resistant to climate change

Utah has said it’s ready, able and willing to host another Olympic Games whenever called upon.

But is the region willing to make a habit of it?

The International Olympic Committee may be asking that question in the coming months after its executive board decided Tuesday to table a decision on where the 2030 Winter Games would be held and instead make a considerable pivot. With climate change eroding its options for Winter Games hosts, it has decided to seriously consider a rotation of Winter Olympics hosts. That means, if selected, Salt Lake City could be guaranteed to hold the Olympics perhaps every 20-30 years instead of having to rebid.

Jacqueline Barrett, the IOC’s director of future Olympic Games hosts, said the novel consideration “is to ensure there is a longtime future for winter sports and the winter sports industry.”

Among the considerations the IOC may make in determining what sites it will select for the rotation — if it does go that route — is whether the average temperature at the site over the past 10 years has been at or below freezing. Fraser Bullock, the CEO and president of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, said his group had previously done an analysis of the state’s viability to host through 2050 and that it met “all of the criteria.”

Read more at sltrib.com

Park City
Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune