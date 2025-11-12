Sundance announces January tribute to Robert Redford

Robert Redford, who founded the Sundance Institute, died in September at 89, leaving behind a legacy of enriching the arts in Utah and fostering independent filmmaking.

The institute announced Wednesday, Nov. 12, it will celebrate Redford’s life at the 2026 film festival with a new award, the Robert Redford Luminary Award.

Douglas C. Pizac / AP Robert Redford poses on a balcony along Park City's Main Street in 2003.

In a press release, the institute said the award is meant to honor people “who have, in a visionary way, used their resources, insights and reach to create possibility where there wasn’t, thus doing their part to make the world a better place.”

Ed Harris and Gyula Gazdag will be the inaugural honorees for their work mentoring artists, writers and directors.

Harris, an actor and director, has been a creative advisor for the Sundance Institute’s Directors and Screenwriters Labs for over 20 years.

Gazdag is a screenwriter, director and longtime professor. He has been the artistic director for the Directors Lab since 1997.

The awards will be presented Jan. 23, 2026 during the Sundance gala at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley.

In addition to the new award, Sundance will honor Redford and the event’s history in Utah with a Park City legacy program. It will include artist talks and screenings of iconic films from past editions.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1, 2026, in Park City and Salt Lake City. Single film tickets go on sale Jan. 14.

In March, the institute announced the festival’s Utah run will end in 2026, after more than 40 years in the state. The event is moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027.