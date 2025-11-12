Public hearing over Dakota Pacific’s Kimball Junction town scheduled

Dakota Pacific Real Estate filed an application to create a preliminary municipality in Summit County this year.

It’s one of the various ways the developer has tried to get its controversial Kimball Junction project across the finish line.

Dakota Pacific representatives have framed the plan to make their 50 acres around the former Skullcandy building into a town as plan B — it’s there if the 2025 state law that rezoned the land in their favor fails.

The group inked a new development agreement with Summit County and High Valley Transit this year, but has not withdrawn the application for a town.

So, the Utah lieutenant governor’s office is required by law to hold a public hearing about the proposal.

It’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ecker Hill Middle School.

State officials will give residents an overview of the process to incorporate the town. Consultants are expected to present a study that says it’s financially feasible to do so.

Dakota Pacific’s proposal is a 725-unit neighborhood and public-private partnership with Summit County to put a mixed-use development along state Route 224. About half the housing would be for area workforce.