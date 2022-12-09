Under Armour founder selling Montage penthouse for $21.5 million

Under Armour founder Kevin Plank has listed his penthouse at the Montage Deer Valley for $21.5 million.

Known as the Silver Mine, the nearly 7,000-square-foot ski-in ski-out condo has seven bathrooms, five bedrooms, four balconies, three fireplaces, and two wet bars. The HOA fee is a little over $7,000 per month. Ski valet and lockers are included.

“Set against the backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, and mixed with a touch of Bond’s villain lair inspiration, the Silver Mine is rugged and unexpected,” the listing says. “An entertainer’s dream, the floor plan is open and inviting to relax slopeside watching the skiers below or host a dinner for up to 12.”

Rooms have a Western feel, with antler-adorned walls alongside several antler chandeliers.

Park City Luxury Real Estate / Sotheby’s Realty / The bathroom, centered around the antler chandelier.

Records indicate that Blank and his wife bought the property in 2012.

Plank founded Under Armour in Baltimore in 1998, and has found success as the underdog competitor to brands such as Nike and Adidas.

In 2021, the company had revenues over $5 billion. They have partnerships with star athletes such as Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and Bryce Harper.

Plank has a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes. He stepped down as Under Armour CEO in 2019 and is now chairman.

The listing follows another big sale in the Deer Valley neighborhood. Utah Senator Mitt Romney sold his estate located just off the Success ski run for a little over $11.5 million in October.