Utah Olympic Park hosts luge world cup

Back in Park City for the first time since 2016, the International Luge Federation World Cup will bring 92 of the world’s best luge athletes from 15 countries.

“It’s the highest-level athletes in the world,” Utah Olympic Park Sport Program Senior Manager Matt Terwillegar says. “There's only a couple of venues in North America — Whistler, here in Park City or Lake Placid — that you can actually see this event. If you're a tourist or if you're a local and have never seen it, it's really neat to see.”

It’s been a busy beginning to winter for UOP, which just hosted the bobsled and skeleton world cup December 1 through 3. Spectators stood along the track as sleds passed by with one to four competitors at speeds as high as 80 miles an hour.

Like skeleton, lugers ride the track on small sleds, but feet-first instead of headfirst. They ride as singles and pairs.

Training events are Tuesday through Thursday, and the races are Friday and Saturday. The park will allow spectators at all events for free.

“There's definitely some different vendors there, food and even some activities — you know, really trying to make it family fun,” Terwillegar says.

For the skeleton and bobsled world cup, the park removed the shade system from above the track, which allowed spectators to see athletes pass by up close everywhere along the track. If weather allows, it will be the same for the luge races.