World Cup bobsled in Park City produces high-speed action

The event was just one of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup events that took place at the Utah Olympic Park.

13 teams competed from eight nations.

More than 100 people turned out to watch the heats, including Mike Johnson of Las Vegas. When he first got to town Johnson did not know the event was going on.

05Johnson1 :03 “...watch this deal”

“We discovered this and it's awesome to come out and watch this deal,” he said.

Johnson said he loved seeing how fast the bobsleds could go.

After the first heat, Great Britain’s Team Hall composed of Brian Hall and Taylor Lawrence were in first place with a time of 48.00 seconds.

Team Gadbois, composed of Geoffrey Gadbois and Darius Joseph, was one of two U.S. teams competing. They had a time of 48.69 seconds after the first heat, putting them in seventh place

As the second heat got started the track became much slicker due to the snow Park City had received over the past few days.

Team Hall tried to maintain its lead to claim the gold medal, but came up 26 seconds shy of Germany’s Team Friedrich. That team, composed of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, finished with a time of 1:35.82. Team Hall finished in second place.

Both U.S. teams finished in the top 10 with Team Del Duca composed of Frank Del Duca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor coming in seventh and Team Gadbois in 10th.

Other events that took place last weekend included two-woman bobsled. Germany’s Team Kalicki composed of Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig took first with a time of 1:37.37.

In the four-man bobsled, Germany’s team composed of Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Thorsten Margis and Alexander Schüeller came in first with a time of 1:33.62.

