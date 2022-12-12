Park City Board of Education to meet Tuesday; construction update, enrollment on agenda

The board meets Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the district office on Kearns Boulevard. Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner is scheduled to update the board on construction around the district, which is proceeding despite complications due to early winter weather conditions.

Work is underway at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools, Ecker Hill Middle School and Park City High School. The elementary schools are expanding to offer more services and the middle and high school are expanding to absorb 8th and 9th grades when the district closes the junior high.

The elementary school work currently involves excavation. The middle school is getting concrete curbs and road bases for bus drop-offs, and work at the high school campus includes pouring concrete foundation and bringing in soil for grading and backfill.

Also on the agenda, the board will vote to finalize its open enrollment policy for the next school year. That will set which campuses have room for students outside the district and which do not, based on enrollment numbers.

