Park City Board of Education to meet Tuesday; construction update, enrollment on agenda

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST
PCSD Park City School District Building Ben
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW

In its last regular meeting of the year, the Park City school board will hear the latest on construction progress and decide which campuses will be open to enrolling students from outside the district next year.

The board meets Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the district office on Kearns Boulevard. Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner is scheduled to update the board on construction around the district, which is proceeding despite complications due to early winter weather conditions.

Work is underway at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools, Ecker Hill Middle School and Park City High School. The elementary schools are expanding to offer more services and the middle and high school are expanding to absorb 8th and 9th grades when the district closes the junior high.

The elementary school work currently involves excavation. The middle school is getting concrete curbs and road bases for bus drop-offs, and work at the high school campus includes pouring concrete foundation and bringing in soil for grading and backfill.

Also on the agenda, the board will vote to finalize its open enrollment policy for the next school year. That will set which campuses have room for students outside the district and which do not, based on enrollment numbers.

For those wishing to attend the meeting virtually, click here.

Park City Park CityEducation
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
