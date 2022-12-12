© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City is hosting a Bus Rapid Transit open house Monday

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published December 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST
Bus open house 12 12 22.png
High Valley Transit

Buses will have their own lane on S.R. 224 so they won’t be stuck in traffic. That’s the topic of a meeting on Dec. 12.

The open house is Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building located at 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

The goal is to inform the public about improvements to the S.R. 224 Bus Rapid Transit system.

The multi-million-dollar project, which began in 2018, will add a dedicated lane in each direction of S.R. 224 exclusively for use by transit vehicles. It will specifically enable the current Electric Xpress/10 White route, which runs from Kimball Junction to Old Town Transit Center in Park City, to operate as a true BRT system. The route will be just over seven miles long in each direction.

Monday’s open house will address step two which is the environmental impact and preliminary engineering phase.

The project is being developed by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Summit County in cooperation with partners High Valley Transit, Park City and the Utah Department of Transportation.

The completion of the project is set for late 2025.

Tags
Park City Bus Rapid Transit
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan