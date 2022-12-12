Park City is hosting a Bus Rapid Transit open house Monday

The open house is Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building located at 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

The goal is to inform the public about improvements to the S.R. 224 Bus Rapid Transit system.

The multi-million-dollar project, which began in 2018, will add a dedicated lane in each direction of S.R. 224 exclusively for use by transit vehicles. It will specifically enable the current Electric Xpress/10 White route, which runs from Kimball Junction to Old Town Transit Center in Park City, to operate as a true BRT system. The route will be just over seven miles long in each direction.

Monday’s open house will address step two which is the environmental impact and preliminary engineering phase.

The project is being developed by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Summit County in cooperation with partners High Valley Transit, Park City and the Utah Department of Transportation.

The completion of the project is set for late 2025.