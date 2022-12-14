Park City Council to consider film studio housing project, Sundance event permits Thursday

The film studio development, called Studio Crossing, would also include 100 market rate units, and 60,000 square feet of commercial space.

The film studio was originally approved in 2012, and included plans for a hotel, amphitheater, and commercial space.

However, those were never fully developed, and a few years back, city councilmembers Steve Joyce and now-mayor Nann Worel met with studio owners Quinn Capital Partners to discuss how the project could better fit community needs, such as affordable housing.

In a staff report , Park City Affordable Housing Program Manager Jason Glidden said the new proposal contains a “large amount of community benefit.” He also wrote that the 100 market rate units, which allow nightly rentals, is a significant improvement from the 100-room hotel in the original concept.

In its presentation to the council, the developers cite a similar residential project they constructed in the Newpark neighborhood of Kimball Junction. They said in that project, fewer than 20% of the units designated for nightly rental are being used that way, which they called lower than expected. The developers’ presentation notes that they expect a similar situation at the 100 units that would be for sale at the film studio.

All the affordable units will be available to those making 80% or less than Summit County’s area median income, which is roughly $75,000 for a single person’s annual pay. People working in Quinn’s Junction and within Park City limits will have first priority.

They also plan to construct a transit stop with a bus shelter.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said some traffic circulation issues remain, but it’s a chance to get a big project right.

“There’s an opportunity here,” Dias said. “I think the planning commission voted this out unanimously favorable, they gave it a lot of scrutiny, and a very rigorous review.”

The city council will also review another housing project Thursday: the former home of Peace House, just off the Marsac Avenue/Deer Valley Drive roundabout. It was initially purchased with transit department funds, with the vision that it would eventually house bus drivers.

But the council now wants to expand that, in order to include other city employees.

Dias called it a rare opportunity.

“I mean this is an ideal location, across the street from a transit center, right next to Main Street and our vibrant downtown area, in between two resorts, on the Poison Creek rail trail,” Dias said.

Other agenda items Thursday include a presentation from the executive director of the Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA, which is the state board overseeing the construction of the Mayflower ski resort in Wasatch County.

The council also will vote on the special event permit for the Sundance Film Festival, which takes place in late January.

And it will hear an update on historic mining structures. A video highlight of the past year’s work, produced by the Park City Museum, can be found here:

The meeting begins at 3 p.m. in council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here