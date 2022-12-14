© 2022 KPCW

Quicksilver Gondola, Transitions terrain park now open at Park City Mountain

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST
miners_camp_and_quicksilver.jpg
Park City Mountain
/
Near Miners Camp and the Quicksilver Gondola at Park City Mountain.

Quicksilver connects Canyons Village with Park City's Mountain Village.

Park City Mountain opened its Quicksilver Gondola and the Transitions terrain park Wednesday.

Quicksilver allows skiers and riders to move between Canyons Village and the Mountain Village side of the resort.

Transitions, located on the Canyons side just off Sun Peak Express, has been closed the past two seasons.

According to the resort, more than half of the mountain's available terrain is now open. 30 out of 44 lifts are operating Wednesday.

Lifts and terrain are also continuing to open at Deer Valley. As of Wednesday, 18 of 21 lifts are running, with 77 trails open.

Deer Valley has a snow base of 46 inches, while Park City Mountain is reporting a depth of 55 inches.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta