Quicksilver Gondola, Transitions terrain park now open at Park City Mountain

Park City Mountain opened its Quicksilver Gondola and the Transitions terrain park Wednesday.

Quicksilver allows skiers and riders to move between Canyons Village and the Mountain Village side of the resort.

Transitions, located on the Canyons side just off Sun Peak Express, has been closed the past two seasons.

According to the resort, more than half of the mountain's available terrain is now open. 30 out of 44 lifts are operating Wednesday.

Lifts and terrain are also continuing to open at Deer Valley. As of Wednesday, 18 of 21 lifts are running, with 77 trails open.

Deer Valley has a snow base of 46 inches, while Park City Mountain is reporting a depth of 55 inches.

