Park City Mountain opens Silver Star, Jupiter

Park City Mountain opened the Silver Star and Jupiter lifts Monday.

Last season, Silver Star didn’t open until February, following outcry from local residents and businesses at a city council meeting.

Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said at the start of this season the resort planned to open Silver Star by Christmas.

Jupiter offers the highest lift-serviced terrain on the mountain, and adjoining runs including Scott’s Bowl are now open for the season. The resort also opened the nearby Pioneer lift Friday.

Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts has credited the good start to the season to having more workers on the mountain. Labor shortages led to lift and terrain closures last season, and the company raised its minimum wage to $20 per hour as a result.

Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in the most recent earnings report that this season the company is on track to have staff necessary to achieve full operation of lifts and terrain at all its 30-plus resorts.

Heavy snow also helps. This time last year, the snow depth at Park City Mountain was roughly half what it is now. The base is currently nearly 50 inches, whereas in December 2021, it was about 24 inches.

In total, Park City has 35 lifts running, which is more than late January last winter.

On the other side of town —- Deer Valley Ski Patrol Manager Chris Erkkila said that the resort plans to open Lady Morgan Tuesday. That means every lift at Deer Valley will be running and almost all terrain will be accessible. The resort opened in November - the earliest opening date in decades.

More snow could return later this week. The National Weather Service is forecasting that Park City could see up to 7 inches on Wednesday.