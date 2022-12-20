Solstice celebrations mark the returning of the light

In the Northern Hemisphere, Dec. 21 marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. During the winter solstice, the sun appears at its lowest maximum point in the sky. Moving forward the days begin to grow longer.

Societies throughout history have held festivals and ceremonies to mark the sun’s rebirth, and in Utah, those celebrations are becoming more and more popular.

Dannielle Bryan, owner of Shamanic Twist in Kamas, is hosting one such celebration. She said since Covid-19 and its subsequent forced slow down, her practice has grown with people looking to better know themselves.

The winter solstice celebration will give participants a chance to reflect.

“The way I personally come to solstice, and what I offer to the community, is that place of holding our inner light,” Bryan said. “How can we work with that and work with our own place of knowing ourselves, of dropping in, of coming to center, being quiet, being intentional.”

The solstice celebration at Shamanic Twist is sold out in person but those interested can still join virtually.

Other events are happening in Park City on Wednesday. There will be a singing bowl solstice sound bath at The Shop Yoga Studio, a solstice celebration at Enlighten Wellness as well as an event at On The Fringe Salon in Park City.