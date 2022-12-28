Youth Sports Alliance starts off the new year strong

The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) has been providing after-school programs for students in Summit and Wasatch Counties since after the 2002 winter olympics.

This January the non-profit starts its winter programs, including ski and snowboarding at Canyons Village, cross-country skiing at White Pine and tubing at Woodward.

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher said this year the organization will see the most participants ever.

Fisher added that this year, the early out day for Wasatch County schools is too late for students to get to Canyons Village. So the alliance figured out another option for students who want to ski.

“Park City Mountain has a Monday night program for never evers for learn to alpine ski. So they can join that program. And then the following year, they can go to Woodward for sort of a 2.0. So both of those venues have lights and are willing to run programs at night for us.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has also offered a second tier scholarship.

“During COVID, we find notice that families are earning between 50 and 80% of the area median income. So those are the families that are just missing free and reduced lunch, but they're making less than $100,000. We started at a second tier scholarships so they can register for those programs and pay half of the retail rate, they get a discount code that they can use as many times as they'd like throughout the season. So we've seen a boost in those families participating about 30% over what we had seen in the past.”

To find out information about all of the after school programs YSA has to offer visit ysaparkcity.org.