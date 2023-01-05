Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct

The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on December 29.

Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates at the municipal golf course, and was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident.

A White Pine instructor, Marcel Vifian, reported to his employer that he and Rubell exchanged middle fingers, after which Rubell went into a lengthy, profanity-ridden tirade.

Rubell declined to comment Thursday, referring KPCW to a statement he made last week. In that, he said Vifian lobbed slurs at him, and said the instructor has a long history of disrespect towards his family.

The class C misdemeanor charge carries possible jail time of 90 days and a fine of up to $750.

The county attorney reported that the three skiers with the instructor all said Rubell was cursing and yelling. One student called the incident “a little uncomfortable” and “unfortunate.”

Rubell and White Pine Touring have been mired in conflict regarding the Nordic Center’s parking plan. Rubell has urged White Pine to more strictly manage overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr., saying it has negative impacts on neighbors. In response, some residents called for Rubell to recuse himself from a city council vote on White Pine’s parking plan in December.

Rubell is scheduled to appear in Summit County Justice Court on Feb. 27.