Over 3,000 impacted by power outage in Park City

Update 2:14 p.m.: Business owners and residents, from Main Street to Prospector, are reporting that power is returning to normal. Rocky Mountain Power's website shows that roughly 2,000 people are currently without power in Park City, a decrease from the initial 3,300.

Over 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) customers, including Main Street businesses, are without power in Park City.

Power is expected to be back on by 7 p.m., according to RMP.

