Need a late night ride home after work? Park City can help

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST
25688007577_45c464fdb7_o.jpg
Uber
/
If Park City workers are dealing with late night emergencies, they simply have to call a taxi or rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, and then submit a reimbursement form to the city through the Guaranteed Ride Home program.

A Park City Municipal program reimburses workers who have transportation emergencies.

The Guaranteed Ride Home program is designed to provide an insurance policy to local employees who may have missed their buses or unexpectedly had to work late.

In order to be eligible, people must live or work in Summit County and register with the program. Additionally, users must have traveled to work by means other than driving alone on the day they use the program.

Buses are scheduled to run as late as 2 a.m. during the Sundance Film Festival, but if workers are dealing with late night emergencies, they simply have to call a taxi or rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, and then submit a reimbursement form to the city.

Users are eligible to be reimbursed for all charges excluding tip.

The Guaranteed Ride Home program runs year-round in Park City. Over a 12-month period, the total maximum reimbursement per employee is $250, or six trips, whichever is hit first.

Full program details and registration can be found linked in the online version of this report at kpcw.org. Questions can be can sent to grh@parkcity.org

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
