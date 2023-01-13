Need a late night ride home after work? Park City can help

The Guaranteed Ride Home program is designed to provide an insurance policy to local employees who may have missed their buses or unexpectedly had to work late.

In order to be eligible, people must live or work in Summit County and register with the program. Additionally, users must have traveled to work by means other than driving alone on the day they use the program.

Buses are scheduled to run as late as 2 a.m. during the Sundance Film Festival, but if workers are dealing with late night emergencies, they simply have to call a taxi or rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, and then submit a reimbursement form to the city.

Users are eligible to be reimbursed for all charges excluding tip.

The Guaranteed Ride Home program runs year-round in Park City. Over a 12-month period, the total maximum reimbursement per employee is $250, or six trips, whichever is hit first.