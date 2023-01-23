Park City, Summit County councils to discuss Olympic bid, affordable housing

The two bodies will see a presentation showcasing the results of Mountain Mediation’s community listening session about a future Winter Olympics in Utah.

The city and the county hired the nonprofit to hold open houses to hear resident concerns and feedback about a potential Games in 2030 or 2034.

According to the final report, 138 people in total attended the eight sessions, three of which were virtual.

Locals’ various fears and hopes are reflected in the results. People are worried about Park City losing its character to money and development. There were also concerns about whether there will be adequate snow, given the effects of climate change.

Benefits locals expressed include strengthening Park City’s Olympic legacy and having a chance to model a sustainable Games to the world.

The full final report is linked here.

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton and Tom Kelly, spokesman for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, will also give an update on Utah’s bid Tuesday morning.

Later in the meeting, the councils will hear about affordable and workforce housing. At a joint meeting last June, there was consensus among them that more cooperation and communication was needed to effectively take on the region’s housing crisis.

They will also discuss the city’s public engagement process regarding a potential arts and culture districts in Bonanza Park. In September, the city announced its intention to gauge community interest and explore what an arts district could look like and cost.

A previous study on the district was done in 2017, but plans were eventually scrapped amid community concerns with the price tag, which ballooned by 30% to over $100 million.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

The Park City Council will reconvene later starting at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for a regular meeting. The agenda includes discussion on a landscaping incentive program, and an update on the Utah Legislative Session.