Deer Valley opens new Burns lift, increasing access to Little Baldy Mountain

Deer Valley announced its new Burns Express chairlift will open Friday.

It’s a relatively short four-seater that picks up just above the beginner Snowflake lift. It drops off just above the St. Regis hotel and restaurant above the Snow Park base area.

It gives access to the Deer Hollow run, which continues to the Mountaineer Express lift. The Gnat’s Eye run is also accessible from the new Burns lift, so skiers can return to the Snow Park base area and ski school zone.

The lift will carry its first passengers during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. It’s happening at the top of the Wide West ski run, where skiers load onto chairs.

Deer Valley Vice President of Skier Services Rob Sogard said the new lift is designed to improve access for beginner skiers specifically, as well as all skiers who wish to more smoothly access Little Baldy Mountain runs.