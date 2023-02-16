Oscar nominees highlighted at upcoming Park City Film screenings

This weekend, Feb. 17-19, the nonprofit will showcase the Korean film “Broker.” Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang said she personally thought director Hirokazu Koreeda was snubbed for a nomination in the best picture competition at the Oscars.

“This is a film about found families that are bound together by fate and circumstance rather than by blood — which is a common theme in [Koreeda's] films," Wang said.

"This story follows two friends who take orphaned babies from a baby box and sell them on the black market, until one of the mothers returns and insists on accompanying them on their journey to find a new family for her son.”

The following weekend, Feb 24-26, Park City Film will show “Women Talking,” which is nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay.

“This is Sarah Polley’s latest film with an all-star cast that has Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara," Wang said.

"It has been making waves throughout the independent film festival circuit. And this is based on a true story actually about women in an isolated religious community who must decide how to deal with years of abuse from the men in their community.

"Their choices are to stay and fight, or leave forever, because doing nothing is not an option.”

During the first weekend in March, people can catch the Polish movie “EO,” which is a nominee for best international film.

“It’s a beautiful and unconventional film about a former circus donkey named EO — based on the sounds that he makes," she said.

"And he journeys across Europe... the story is exhilarating, it’s a little bit absurd, somewhat strange, sometimes terrifying... the film is guaranteed to steal your heart.”

On March 9, Park City Film will screen the film “She Said,” in partnership with Peace House. The film tells the true story of New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who published a report exposing sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

On the weekend of March 11, all the Oscar-nominated short films will be on display at the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library.

On Friday Mar. 10, the animated shorts will be showing, followed by documentary shorts on Saturday, and the live action shorts on Sunday. Wang said the short film collections contain some material that is for mature audiences.

She added that there was a clear winner in the vote for which new seats should replace old ones last installed in 2003 at the Jim Santy.

“We had over 375 people take our survey of ours seats, and they have voted on the green and blue fabric with the ergonomic seat cushion.”

Wang said the seats will likely be installed in mid-May. If people want to try them out, they can be found outside of the Park City Film office on the third floor of the library.

For more information on showtimes, visit parkcityfilm.org

The Academy Awards are Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. MT. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host.